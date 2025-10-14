Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Durgapur rape case: 5 arrested accused, friend of survivor taken to crime spot for reconstruction

Among the five arrested accused, one is a former security guard of the private college, while another is currently working with another hospital, the police officer said.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 06:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 06:15 IST
OdishaWest Bengalrape

Follow us on :

Follow Us