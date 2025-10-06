<p>Kolkata: The Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) released 55,000 cusecs of water from its Maithon and Panchet reservoirs in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jharkhand">Jharkhand</a> on Monday, raising fresh flood concerns in the southern districts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>, officials said.</p><p>The situation following the release of water is being closely monitored to prevent a flood-like situation as rivers in the region are already swollen by heavy rainfall in recent weeks, a state Irrigation Department official said.</p><p>The DVC released 70,000 cusecs of water from its reservoirs on September 3, drawing sharp criticism from the West Bengal government as fears of flood gripped the downstream districts.</p>.Bengal Governor cuts short personal visit to southern states, rushes to landslide-hit Darjeeling.<p>The state government accused the DVC of releasing water without proper coordination, alleging that the discharge heightened flood risks, with several rivers flowing above the danger level.</p><p>The renewed flood threat in the southern districts comes even as north Bengal reels under the impact of incessant rains.</p><p>So far, 24 people have been killed in the landslides triggered by the rains in the Darjeeling district, officials said.</p>