EC exempts govt, military employees residing abroad from personal appearances during SIR hearing in Bengal

<p>The office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Thursday said electors temporarily residing abroad including govt, paramilitary, military employees and students/others residing outside state will be exempted from personal appearance during SIR hearings.</p><p>The statement further clarified that such electors may authorise any family member to appear on their behalf.</p>.<p>The authorised representative must produce valid proof of relationship with the elector and submit the necessary documents as prescribed by the commission.</p><p>Emphasising timely compliance, another poll panel body official said, "All district-level authorities have been instructed to implement these directions immediately so that the verification process remains smooth and inclusive."</p>