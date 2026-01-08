Menu
EC exempts govt, military employees residing abroad from personal appearances during SIR hearing in Bengal

The statement further clarified that such electors may authorise any family member to appear on their behalf.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 15:24 IST
Published 08 January 2026, 15:24 IST
