'EC targeting West Bengal,' claims Mamata Banerjee before Supreme Court

In her writ petition, she sought a direction to quash the orders issued by the Election Commission for Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls on June 24, 2025, and October 27, 2025.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 11:12 IST
