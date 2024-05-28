Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

ED conducts raids at residence of businessman, company official in bank fraud case in Kolkata

A large number of central forces accompanied the Enforcement Directorate sleuths, an officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 10:19 IST
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 10:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kolkata: The ED started raids at the residence of a local businessman and a senior official of a private company in Rajarhat area on Tuesday in connection with a bank fraud case in Patna, an officer said.

A large number of central forces accompanied the Enforcement Directorate sleuths, he said.

"This businessman and the official were found to be involved in this bank fraud case. We are questioning them and conducting searches at their residence and office," the ED officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2024, 10:19 IST
India NewsWest BengalEDKolkataraids

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT