ED raids attempt to divert attention from dharna over Bengal's dues from Modi govt, says TMC; BJP hits back

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday denounced the coordinated Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches in West Bengal as "vendetta politics" and a "desperate manoeuvre" by the BJP to divert attention from the TMC's ongoing dharna demanding clearance of the state's dues.

The ED on Tuesday morning started simultaneous searches at multiple places in West Bengal, including residences of some state officers, in connection with its investigation into alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds, officials said.

"This is an attempt to divert public and media's attention from the TMC's ongoing dharna demanding clearance of state's dues. This is a clear example of vendetta politics," Senior TMC leader Shashi Panja said.

However, the West Bengal BJP dismissed the allegations as "baseless".