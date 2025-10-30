Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Elderly man dies by suicide in West Bengal, family alleges fear over voter list revision

Family members claimed that Majumdar had been anxious after learning that his name was missing from the 2002 electoral rolls.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 10:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 10:39 IST
India NewsWest BengalSuicideBangladeshi immigrantsRevision of electoral rolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us