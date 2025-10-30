<p>Kolkata: An elderly man from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>’s Paschim Medinipore district allegedly died by suicide in Birbhum after being reportedly distressed over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, his family claimed on Thursday.</p>.<p>This is the second such death reported in West Bengal in the past 72 hours, following a similar incident at Panihati near Kolkata. A farmer in Cooch Behar, who tried to end his life, is currently admitted to hospital.</p>.<p>According to police, the deceased, identified as Kshitish Majumdar, was found hanging at his daughter’s residence in Illambazar area of Birbhum district on Wednesday night.</p>.EC issues notice to Prashant Kishor over name in voter lists of both Bihar and West Bengal.<p>"The old man was found hanging from the ceiling of one of the rooms of his daughter's residence here in Illambazar. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. His family alleged that the person was under severe stress, fearing exclusion following the voter list verification process," a police officer claimed.</p>.<p>Family members claimed that Majumdar had been anxious after learning that his name was missing from the 2002 electoral rolls.</p>.EC summons West Bengal chief secretary; TMC slams poll panel.<p>"He would often say that since his name was not there in the 2002 voter list, would he have to go back to Bangladesh?" a family member said, adding that he had been mentally disturbed over the matter.</p>.<p>Police have registered an unnatural death case and begun an investigation.</p>.<p>No official statement has yet been issued by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> regarding the incident. </p>