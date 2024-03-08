With 3.73 crore voters, women become pivotal electoral bloc in West Bengal

Kolkata: With cohesive voting patterns and higher turnout compared to men in recent elections, women voters, constituting nearly 50 per cent of West Bengal's electorate, have become a pivotal voting bloc that all political parties are vying to woo ahead of the parliamentary polls.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission, the state has 3.73 crore women voters, 12 lakh less than the number of registered male voters at 3.85 crore.

However, there has been a notable increase in the registration of fresh women voters, with their numbers growing by 9.8 per cent between 2019 and 2024.