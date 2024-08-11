Explained | How a Bluetooth headset helped police track down accused in Kolkata trainee doctor murder case

In a shocking incident that has rocked the city of Kolkata, a woman post-graduate trainee doctor hailing from a prominent government-run state hospital was murdered and allegedly sexually assaulted in the wee hours of Friday, August 9. The heinous crime took place inside the seminar hall of the hospital in question.

After widespread protests demanding justice and calls for a swift investigation into the matter spread across the country, Kolkata police nabbed a man called Sanjoy Roy for the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor, who was a second-year post-graduate student of the chest medicine department of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

According to a report by NDTV, a pair of Bluetooth earphones served as a major piece of clue which ultimately led to the arrest of the accused. Roy had purportedly left his earphones near the scene of the crime, which might act as the primary piece of evidence against him. CCTV footage of the hospital later accessed by the police also revealed that Roy was present at the spot during the time of the incident.

Additional tangible proof has also been gathered from the location.