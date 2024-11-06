Home
FIR lodged against Mithun Chakraborty for 'provocative' speech

According to police sources, the complaint against Chakraborty pertains to a speech he made during a BJP programme at the EZCC in Salt Lake area on October 27.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 10:42 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 10:42 IST
India NewsWest BengalMithun ChakrabortyFIR

