Flood-like situation in north Bengal, rivers hit danger levels in several Bihar districts amid rain

New Delhi: Many low-lying areas in West Bengal's sub-Himalayan region were reeling from a flood-like situation while major rivers in Bihar were flowing above the danger level at several places as unabated heavy rain lashed the country's eastern parts on Sunday.

In Assam, where 29 districts were affected by severe floods, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited relief camps in Kamrup to take stock of supplies and facilities provided to the inmates.

Altogether, nearly 24 lakh people in 107 revenue circles and 3,535 villages remained affected by the floods, according to official information.