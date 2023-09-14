Former Bengal VCs threaten to sue Governor Ananda Bose over defamation

The Forum in a statement said that “distressed and distraught by the disrespectful, false, slanderous and defamatory accusations” by the Chancellor of universities, the former VCs (eleven named in the statement) “have decided to issue legal notices demanding retraction, apology and damages”. The “damages” sought, have been mentioned as Rs 50 lakh.

The Forum adds that Chancellor’s comments and “accusations”, being without “any specific charge and evidence” have harmed the reputation of “eminent scholars and administrators”.

Governor Bose has been taking rapid decisions, that he considers are vital for reforming state’s varsities. He has pledged to fight in this direction. Last week, he signed two confidential letters at midnight, one for Nabanna, the state secretariat, and the “other to Delhi” (the central government). On Tuesday, the Chancellor introduced the “SPEED” programme to “speed up the decision-making process in the university system” in the state.

Around 400 educationists, including former VCs, had gathered outside Raj Bhavan, last week, to raise their concerns. “Lawfully appoint interim vice-chancellors, sign the bill constituting search-cum-selection committees for the appointment of VCs, nominate the chairman of the search-cum-sleection committees, abide by the recommendations of the selection committees,” the Forum mentioned in the statement.