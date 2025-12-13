Menu
'Hefty' price for Messi event ticket; West Bengal Guv seeks report from govt

Bose asked about the role of the state government in Messi’s visit to Kolkata and questioned why a person was allowed to earn money at the expense of the common people’s emotions.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 04:49 IST
Published 13 December 2025, 04:49 IST
India NewsFootballWest BengalLionel MessiC V Ananda Bose

