<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ED">Enforcement Directorate</a> on Thursday said raid at the I-PAC office in Kolkata was conducted in connection with an illegal coal smuggling case and also alleged 'interference during its search operations'. </p><p>The agency has moved the Calcutta High Court in this regard. ED has filed a case citing obstruction and hindrance to the investigation during the raids. The matter is scheduled to be heard by Justice Suvra Ghosh on Friday.</p><p>The agency added that searches were being conducted in 10 locations, including six in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Benagal">West Bengal</a> and four in Delhi.</p><p>Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mamata%20Banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> reached the home of head of TMC IT cell, Prateek Jain, whose residence was also raided by the ED. </p><p>The central agency later added that Banerjee entered Pratik Jain's residence, took away key evidence including physical documents, electronic devices. </p><p>The chief minister alleged that ED officials were attempting to seize TMC's hard disks, internal documents and sensitive organisational data.</p><p>Banerjee also termed the search an act of intimidation, while accusing Amit Shah as being the "nastiest home minister" </p><p>However, the investigation agency said the search covers various premises linked to the generation of cash and hawala transfer in the coal smuggling case. </p><p>"No party office has been searched. The search is not linked to any elections and is part of a regular crackdown on money laundering," the ED said. </p><p>"The search is conducted strictly in accordance with established legal safeguards. Certain persons, including constitutional functionaries, have come to 2 premises (out of 10), intruded illegally by misusing their position and snatched away the documents," the agency added.</p>