IIT KGP stands 5th in India, 59th in Asia

IIT KGP has, overall, ranked 5th in India, and 59th in Asia, in the latest edition of QS Asia World University Ranking for 2024, the institute stated in a press note.

“The 2024 World University Ranking: Asia by Quacquarelli Symonds features 148 universities from India in the Asia overall list which has 857 universities being listed in total,” the institute stated.

Fourth among the IITs in the country, the institute has made its entry in the top seven percent, in the rankings, with a score of 54.5 per cent. The institute’s performance was best observed in the context of “international research network, papers per faculty, employer and academic reputation and staff members with PhD”.

“Technological Research Parks, Centre of Excellence, start-up incubators, Lab to Market products and Nano Missions are the new local ecology for innovation and technological pursuits of our institute,” VK Tewari, director, IIT KGP, said.