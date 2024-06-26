Impasse over swearing in: Two newly elected TMC MLAs waiting for Governor in Bengal assembly

The Raj Bhavan has maintained that the oath-taking ceremony should take place in front of Bose at the Governor's House. "I am a member of the Legislative Assembly, and I need to work from here. It is a general practice that in the case of a by-election, the Governor writes to the Speaker or the Deputy Speaker to administer the oath. That is why I had written to the Governor, for his initiative," Bandyopadhyay said.