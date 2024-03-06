India to get its first underwater metro tunnel in Kolkata today | 6 things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor today, heralding India's first venture into underwater metro services, deemed as an engineering marvel.

India's first underwater tunnel, being constructed beneath the Hooghly River, will provide passengers with a blink-and-you-miss-it experience, as trains traverse the 520-metre stretch in just 45 seconds, reported PTI.

Although the inauguration will take place today, the passenger services will begin at a later date, CPRO Metro Railways Kaushik Mitra was quoted as saying.