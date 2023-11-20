Installation of Unesco’s heritage-status text of Santiniketan an ‘immediate priority’, interim-VC advised

The installation of Unesco’s official text of the statement about recognition of Santiniketan in West Bengal as a heritage site is of “immediate priority”, Visva-Bharati’s interim vice-chancellor (VC) as been “advised”, in a “regular” meeting at the Minister of Education, the central university in West Bengal said on Monday. The VC-acting has also been suggested to “ensure a dignified and graceful exit” for the former vice chancellor.
Sanjoy Kumar Mallik, has recently been appointed as vice-chancellor (acting) of the university, attended an introductory meeting at the ministry on November 16, where major issues came up for discussion, the university has said.
“The Vice-Chancellor (Acting) has also been advised that the installation of the official text of the statement for the UNESCO recognizing Santiniketan as a Heritage site, is of immediate priority,” the university said in a statement.
Further, the ministry was told that after a draft statement was received, the university formed a committee to finalise the Bengali version of the text, in accordance with accompanying instruction, and also to examine the text in Hindi, and English for parity in the three languages. The university has clarified that there’s no intention of delaying the execution of work.
The development from the ministry’s end follows the installation of plaques commemorating the inclusion of Santiniketan in Unesco’s World Heritage List. The plaques carried names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – the Chancellor, and Bidyut Chakrabarty – the vice chancellor (who completed his tenure recently), but skipped Rabindranath Tagore’s, the founder. This led to a controversy.
Visva-Bharati also stated that the ministry has also been informed about an email intimation received on behalf of the former VC, about his requirement to stay at the official bungalow till the end of this month. “The university is examining this intimation as per rules. The Vice-Chancellor (Acting) has been advised to ensure a dignified and graceful exit for the former Vice-Chancellor,” the university added.