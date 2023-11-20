Installation of Unesco’s heritage-status text of Santiniketan an ‘immediate priority’, interim-VC advised

The installation of Unesco’s official text of the statement about recognition of Santiniketan in West Bengal as a heritage site is of “immediate priority”, Visva-Bharati’s interim vice-chancellor (VC) as been “advised”, in a “regular” meeting at the Minister of Education, the central university in West Bengal said on Monday. The VC-acting has also been suggested to “ensure a dignified and graceful exit” for the former vice chancellor.

Sanjoy Kumar Mallik, has recently been appointed as vice-chancellor (acting) of the university, attended an introductory meeting at the ministry on November 16, where major issues came up for discussion, the university has said.

“The Vice-Chancellor (Acting) has also been advised that the installation of the official text of the statement for the UNESCO recognizing Santiniketan as a Heritage site, is of immediate priority,” the university said in a statement.