Join work in 2 days or else...: Supreme Court warns junior doctors protesting R G Kar rape-murder

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata's junior doctors, protesting against the rape and murder of 31-year-old PG medico to join work by Tuesday at 5 pm, or the state government would take disciplinary action against them.

Hearing a suo motu case related to the August 9 incident, a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also went through the status report filed by the state government and the CBI, and clarified it would guide the investigation in the matter.

The court also directed the state government to provide accommodation to the women personnel of CISF deployed at the hospital by its August 22 order.

However, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, raised the issue ongoing strike by junior doctors, which reportedly resulted in the death of 23 patients.

"We direct that junior doctors have to work by tomorrow 5 pm, and no action should be taken agaist them till that time. We direct that if the doctors do not resume work then we cannot stop the state government from taking disciplinary action against them. If they resume work then no action against them as we are seized of the matter," the bench of the top court said in its order.

The court also said that the State of West Bengal must create steps to instil a degree of confidence in the minds of the doctors regarding their safety and security.

The court directed the district collectors and Superintendent of police to ensure necessary conditions are created for ensuring the safety and security of doctors of government medical colleges and hospitals which include creation of restrooms for male and female doctors, the installation of CCTVs.