india west bengal

Just like Pak cricketers, Bangladeshis shouldn't be allowed to play in IPL: Bengal BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata Knight Riders has released Rahman, whose services it had bought for Rs 9.2 crore in an IPL auction, after being instructed to do so by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 09:14 IST
Published 04 January 2026, 09:14 IST
