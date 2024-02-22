JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Calcutta High Court grants bail to journalist arrested in Sandeshkhali

Police arrested Pan on Monday from Sandeshkhali. He was remanded to police custody for three days by a local court in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.
Last Updated 22 February 2024, 08:11 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted bail to a television journalist, who was arrested by the West Bengal Police in the restive Sandeshkhali area.

The court also ordered a stay on further proceedings in the case registered against Santu Pan at Sandeshkhali police station.

Justice Kausik Chanda granted bail to the journalist, who works for Republic Bangla, on a petition moved by him.

Police arrested Pan on Monday from Sandeshkhali. He was remanded to police custody for three days by a local court in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.

Pan was arrested on the basis of a complaint by a woman alleging that he had trespassed into her house.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 February 2024, 08:11 IST)
India NewsWest BengalTMCTrinamool Congress

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT