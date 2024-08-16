Home
Doctor rape-murder case: Kolkata Metro to run normal services during 12-hr strike called by SUCI (C) today

Hello, reader. The rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with junior doctors organising protests and ceasing work to demand swift justice to the victim. This has in turn affected the patients waiting at the Out-Patient Departments of several medical colleges where they are usually attended to by junior doctors. Stay tuned to DH on latest updates from the case.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 August 2024, 03:19 IST

Highlights
RG Kar Hospital may take weeks to restore earlier look after vandalism: Official

Kolkata Metro to run normal services during 12-hr strike called by SUCI (C) on Friday

Healthcare services affected as students of Cuttack's SCB Medical College protest

RECAP | Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: All you need to know

The rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with junior doctors organising protests and ceasing work to demand swift justice to the victim. This has in turn affected the patients waiting at the Out-Patient Departments of several medical colleges where they are usually attended to by junior doctors.

RG Kar Hospital may take weeks to restore earlier look after vandalism: Official

Rooms and spaces housing 18 departments have been vandalised by a mob in state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and it may take weeks for restoration, a senior official of the health department said on Thursday.

Massive vandalism was witnessed in the emergency, staffers' room, changing room for nurses and medicine store in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, he said, adding almost all the CCTV cameras were also broken.

A portion of the seminar hall, where a woman doctor was allegedly raped and murdered, was also vandalised and doors were damaged, he said.

Kolkata Metro to run normal services during 12-hr strike called by SUCI (C) on Friday

Kolkata Metro Railway on Thursday announced it would run normal services on August 16 when a 12-hour general strike has been called by SUCI (C) party.

Metro authorities are making all necessary arrangements so that services run normally from 6 am to 6 pm (12 hours) on August 16 along the Dakshineshwar-New Garia, Joka-Majerhat, Howrah Maidan-Esplanade, Sealdah-Sector Five, New Garia-Ruby More corridors so that commuters do not face any inconvenience, a statement said.

Healthcare services affected as students of Cuttack's SCB Medical College protest

Healthcare services were affected at the state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Thursday as students went on cease work, protesting the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital.

Students wearing black badges sat on dharna on the campus, affecting OPD, OT and lab services.

Emergency services, however, functioned as usual.

The protesting students said they would be forced to stop emergency services as well if their demand for a central law for the protection of doctors was not met in 72 hours.

Medic rape-murder case: IMA announces 24-hour closure of non-emergency services from 6 am on Aug 17

The Indian Medical Association on Thursday night announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services from 6 am on August 17 to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and the subsequent vandalism at the facility.

Essential services will be maintained and casualty wards operational, the medical body said in a statement.

Out-patient departments (OPD) will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted. The withdrawal is across all sectors wherever modern medicine doctors are providing services, the IMA said.

Published 16 August 2024, 03:16 IST
