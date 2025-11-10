Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Kolkata on high alert after Delhi blast, security tightened across city

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on Monday evening killing at least eight people.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 16:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 16:49 IST
India NewsWest BengalDelhiblast

Follow us on :

Follow Us