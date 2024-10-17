Kolkata rape-murder: Agitating junior doctor Aniket discharged from hospital

<p>Kolkata: Six days after being admitted to hospital after his health deteriorated from a hunger strike demanding justice for the murdered medic of RG Kar hospital, junior doctor Aniket Mahato was discharged on Thursday.</p>.<p>Doctors have prescribed him seven days of "total rest," with his health to be reviewed after that period, a senior doctor of the hospital said. They have advised him against embarking on another round of fasting.</p>.<p>"His condition has improved, but he requires at least seven days of complete rest at home. Restarting fasting could be risky," the doctor said.</p>.<p>Mahato, a prominent figure in the ongoing agitation by junior doctors, expressed gratitude for the continuous support from the community. "We will continue until we achieve justice for our colleague-sister who met such a cruel end. We will fight until our last breath," he said.</p>.Kolkata medic rape-murder: Resident doctors in Delhi protest outside Banga Bhawan.<p>Thursday was the 13th day of the fast-unto-death initiated by junior medics. So far, six fasting doctors have been hospitalised due to severe health complications.</p>.<p>Currently, eight medics remain on indefinite fast at the protest site in central Kolkata.</p>.<p>The protesting doctors are demanding the immediate removal of State Health Secretary NS Nigam, the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and the formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions like CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.</p>.<p>Additionally, they are calling for increased police protection in hospitals, recruitment of permanent women police personnel and swift filling of vacant positions for doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers.</p>.<p>The junior doctors began their 'cease-work' in response to the rape-murder of their fellow medic on August 9. They ended their strike after 42 days on September 21, following assurances from the state government to address their demands. </p>