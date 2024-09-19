Kolkata rape-murder: As agitating doctors continue 'cease work', a few faces emerge at forefront

The second round of talks between junior doctors and officials of the West Bengal government failed to break the medics' strike over the R G Kar issue, following the state's refusal to give written minutes of the meeting, the doctors alleged.

After the meeting, the medics announced they will continue with their agitation and 'cease work' movement till the government issues written directives on the safety of doctors in state-run hospitals as agreed in the meeting.

While the protesting doctors consider the removal of Kolkata CP, DC North and two state health officials in during their protest as a partial win, Kinjal Nanda, one of the main faces of the protests has declared that no one is vying for the chief minister's chair, as per a report in The Indian Express.

The protest, in which several doctors have been actively participating in, has a few faces at the forefront.

One of them being Aniket Mahato who is a junior doctor at R G Kar who reportedly led the march that pressed for the resignation of Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal on September 3. The replica of a human spine was carried during these protests.

“In the face of our movement, the state government was forced to remove the Kolkata CP, DC North and two state health officials. We consider these steps as a partial win for our movement. It is a joint victory of all of us. There is not one person who is the face of this movement,” IE quoted him as saying.

Today, Mahato expressed that the doctors were feeling let down and they will continue their agitation till the directives are issued.

"We are feeling let down and disappointed with the government's attitude," Dr Aniket Mahato told PTI adding: "We will send an email tomorrow detailing our demands based on which the government has assured it will issue directives. We will continue our agitation and take a call on it if and when those directives are issued."