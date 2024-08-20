Kolkata rape-murder case: Is Abhishek Banerjee's silence a sign of dissatisfaction with TMC top brass?

The clamour within the TMC for the retirement of veterans continued to grow louder. Abhishek, himself, publicly stated that the politicians, like people in all other professions, should retire after reaching a certain age, leaving space for new leaders. His opinion was amplified by Kunal Bose and other TMC leaders close to him. Mamata, however, countered it, emphatically stating that the senior leaders must be respected.

Abhishek last year undertook a 3500-km-long “Trinamool er Nabajowar Yatra” crisscrossing the state for 60 days, to blunt the anti-incumbency wave triggered by allegations of corruption against the party, which has been ruling the state since 2011.