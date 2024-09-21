Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates | Junior doctors to partially resume work from today, OPD services to remain shut
Junior doctors protesting the rape-murder of a colleague at RG Kar hospital ended their 42-day 'cease work' on Friday, announcing partial resumption of duties in essential services after a march to the CBI office following a week-long demonstration outside the state health department's headquarters. Meanwhile, the CBI is contemplating conducting a narco analysis test on Sandip Ghosh, the arrested former principal of RG Kar hospital. Follow this space for latest updates related to the Kolkata rape-murder case.
OPD, OT services to remain shut
The agitating medics ended their 42-day 'cease work' on Friday but, said they would not work in the outpatient department (OPD) but partially function in emergency and essential services.
"Today, we are calling off our 'cease work.' From tomorrow, we will partially join duties concerning emergency and essential services," one of the junior doctors said.
Source: PTI
CBI plea in court for narco test on arrested former RG Kar principal
The CBI is contemplating conducting a narco analysis test on Sandip Ghosh, the arrested former principal of RG Kar hospital, in connection with the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the medical establishment, an officer said on Friday.
Junior doctors protesting the rape-murder of a colleague at RG Kar hospital ended their 42-day 'cease work' on Friday, announcing partial resumption of duties in essential services after a march to the CBI office following a week-long demonstration outside the state health department's headquarters.
Thousands take out torch rally in Kolkata to demand justice for RG Kar medic
Thousands of people from all sections of society on Friday took part in a torch rally from Highland Park in the southern fringes of the city, demanding justice for the woman medic who was raped and murdered in state-run RG Kar hospital last month.
