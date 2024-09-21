Home
LIVE
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates | Junior doctors to partially resume work from today, OPD services to remain shut

Junior doctors protesting the rape-murder of a colleague at RG Kar hospital ended their 42-day 'cease work' on Friday, announcing partial resumption of duties in essential services after a march to the CBI office following a week-long demonstration outside the state health department's headquarters. Meanwhile, the CBI is contemplating conducting a narco analysis test on Sandip Ghosh, the arrested former principal of RG Kar hospital. Follow this space for latest updates related to the Kolkata rape-murder case.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 September 2024, 04:15 IST

Highlights
08:1921 Sep 2024

OPD, OT services to remain shut 

Junior doctors withdraw 42-day 'cease work'; thousands rally for justice

The agitating medics ended their 42-day 'cease work' on Friday but, said they would not work in the outpatient department (OPD) but partially function in emergency and essential services.

"Today, we are calling off our 'cease work.' From tomorrow, we will partially join duties concerning emergency and essential services," one of the junior doctors said.

Source: PTI

The CBI is contemplating conducting a narco analysis test on Sandip Ghosh, the arrested former principal of RG Kar hospital, in connection with the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the medical establishment, an officer said on Friday.

Read more

Junior doctors protesting the rape-murder of a colleague at RG Kar hospital ended their 42-day 'cease work' on Friday, announcing partial resumption of duties in essential services after a march to the CBI office following a week-long demonstration outside the state health department's headquarters.

Read more

Thousands of people from all sections of society on Friday took part in a torch rally from Highland Park in the southern fringes of the city, demanding justice for the woman medic who was raped and murdered in state-run RG Kar hospital last month.

Read more

Published 21 September 2024, 04:15 IST
