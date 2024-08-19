Kolkata rape-murder case: West Bengal govt forms SIT to probe allegations of corruption at R G Kar Hospital

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in order to investigate "allegations of financial irregularities" at R G Kar Hospital as protests against the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor continue across the country.
The state's Home and Hill Affairs Department issued a notification stating that the SIT will be formed "to conduct enquiry/investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R G Kar Hospital during the period between January 2021 till date".
"The SIT will have the liberty to access any relevant document from govt departments and private agencies required for expeditious completion of the enquiry," as per the circular.
Published 19 August 2024, 18:26 IST