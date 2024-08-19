Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Kolkata rape-murder case: West Bengal govt forms SIT to probe allegations of corruption at R G Kar Hospital

The state's Home and Hill Affairs Department issued a notification stating that the SIT will be formed 'to conduct enquiry/investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R G Kar Hospital during the period between January 2021 till date'.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 August 2024, 18:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in order to investigate "allegations of financial irregularities" at R G Kar Hospital as protests against the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor continue across the country.

The state's Home and Hill Affairs Department issued a notification stating that the SIT will be formed "to conduct enquiry/investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R G Kar Hospital during the period between January 2021 till date".

"The SIT will have the liberty to access any relevant document from govt departments and private agencies required for expeditious completion of the enquiry," as per the circular.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2024, 18:26 IST
KolkataDoctorSITRape and MurderWest Bengal News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT