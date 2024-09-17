Kolkata rape-murder: CBI status report on R G Kar case 'very disturbing', says Supreme Court

Going through the CBI's status report, the court expressed satisfaction over the line of investigation undertaken by the CBI, saying disclosing it might jeopardise the probe.

"We are absolutely confident it would be reveal the truth and further truth, it would be unwise to make any comment on this at the moment," the bench said.

During the hearing, a counsel said the jeans and undergarments of the victim never went to the post mortem doctor, and now it has been clarified that they were lying in the room and asked why the investigating officer did not take it? “There has to be two seizures: one at the place of occurrence, what they seized, and the second is where the post mortem took place, samples which were collected (of the victim)”, he said.

“What is troubling is that the seizures had to take place….next morning on August 10, at 10:30 AM, whether those samples were sent to the magistrate…because then the magistrate had to forward it to the CFSL. What is the date on which these samples were sent to the magistrate for forwarding,” the counsel contended.

The court said it does not want to disclose the details of the CBI's status report, as it would dislocate the investigation and also do not want anybody to take advantage of it as a technical issue later on.

"What the CBI has revealed in its status report is worse, really disturbing!. What you are flagging is of utmost concern. But we can only share with you that we are ourselves disturbed with what CBI has told us ( in the status report)….they (CBI) are themselves very concerned,” the bench said.

One counsel argued that the Kolkata Police has only given 27 minutes of the footage, why till date the entire footage has not been seized and when the police gave it to the CBI, did they use a blocker device, which ensures the hash value, which is fingerprint of every electronic document, does not change.