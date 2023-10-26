JOIN US
india

Kolkata: Restriction on plying of goods vehicles from Nov 23 due to Metro rail work

The Rail Vikash Nigam Ltd had sought permission from the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate for traffic diversion on VIP Road at night for construction work.
Last Updated 26 October 2023, 09:51 IST

Kolkata: Goods vehicles will be prohibited from plying on the busy VIP Road from November 23 for four days a week till the construction work of the New Garia-Airport Metro corridor on the stretch is complete, an official notification said.

The Rail Vikash Nigam Ltd had sought permission from the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate for traffic diversion on VIP Road – a major thoroughfare connecting Kolkata with the airport – at night for the construction work, it said.

The notification signed by the special commissioner in the Transport Department said all authorities are directed to take necessary steps to implement the prohibition of goods vehicles on VIP Road from November 23 “between midnight and 5.30 am for four days in a week” till the construction work is complete.

It also asked officials concerned to place necessary traffic signs at suitable places.

