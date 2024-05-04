Kolkata woman spends 3 days trying to feed deceased daughter, dies after police remove body: Report

In Kolkata's Baranagar, a 52-year-old woman, Debi Bhowmik, spent three days with her 21-year-old daughter Debolina's lifeless body in their apartment, Times of India reported on Friday.
According to the report, Debi attempted to feed and converse with her deceased daughter. Neighbours alerted the police, leading to the discovery and removal of Debolina's decomposed body. On the same day, Debi also passed away.
Debi and Debolina had been residing in Lalbari Apartment off TN Chatterjee Street since 2006, following Debi's separation from her husband, Debasis Bhowmik, a blood-bank employee, with whom a separation case was underway, locals told the publication.
They had been alone since Debi's parents died during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.
The neighbours became concerned upon detecting a foul odour emanating from the apartment. Upon investigation, they discovered Debolina's decomposed body.
Debi, seemingly in denial about her daughter's death, asserted that Debolina had not spoken or eaten for three days, yet insisted she was still alive.
Debolina's body was retrieved for autopsy, following which hours later, Debi also passed away.
Debi was announced dead after she was taken to the Baranagar State General Hospital and later was sent for autopsy.
Police officials told the publication that Debi had been suffering from schizophrenia.
Debi's husband had declined to accept the bodies after he police told him about the deaths of the two women.
Published 04 May 2024, 11:21 IST