Kolkata woman spends 3 days trying to feed deceased daughter, dies after police remove body: Report

In Kolkata's Baranagar, a 52-year-old woman, Debi Bhowmik, spent three days with her 21-year-old daughter Debolina's lifeless body in their apartment, Times of India reported on Friday.

According to the report, Debi attempted to feed and converse with her deceased daughter. Neighbours alerted the police, leading to the discovery and removal of Debolina's decomposed body. On the same day, Debi also passed away.

Debi and Debolina had been residing in Lalbari Apartment off TN Chatterjee Street since 2006, following Debi's separation from her husband, Debasis Bhowmik, a blood-bank employee, with whom a separation case was underway, locals told the publication.

They had been alone since Debi's parents died during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.