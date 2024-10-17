Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Krishnagar woman murder: SIT formed; wounds on face may be self-inflicted, say police

It was revealed that the deceased had been in a brief relationship with the arrested suspect for about four months and had traveled to Bangalore, where the accused is still employed.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 16:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 16:14 IST
CrimeWoman murdermurderPoliceSITWest Bengal News

Follow us on :

Follow Us