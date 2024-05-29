Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Basirhat likely to be a turning pitch for TMC; Sandeshkhali to play a big factor

Sumita Patra, a resident of Patrapara in Sandeshkhali, blamed the TMC, saying, "We know what is true and what was cooked. Women here on this island have been suffering for long. We will not let go of this opportunity. Rekha is our hope to survive."

Differing with Patra, Gopal Adhikari, a Sandeshkhali resident of four generations and a Trinamool loyalist claimed, “All these are false information to fool the people. People spreading such canards are lying through their teeth."

CPI(M) candidate Nirapada Sardar, a former MLA from Sandeshkhali (ST) from 2011 to 2016, predicted a win for his party. Sardar, who was arrested for allegedly leading a mob to attack and ransack properties belonging to TMC leader Shibu Hazra, has been vocal on illegal land grabs and attacks on women.