Mahua Moitra ‘competent’ to fight her battle, says Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool’s national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Friday, said that his party’s MP Mahua Moitra is “competent enough” to fight her battle.

Banerjee appeared before the ED, after having been summoned, and provided documents, as were asked for by the agency. Moitra is currently facing allegations of taking money to raise questions in Parliament.

Banerjee, giving an instance of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, said that there are several BJP MPs against whom ethics committee cases are pending, but hearing has not been scheduled. The leader wondered how someone can be removed from an MP's post for raising questions, and countering government actions. He questioned how in absence of any evidence, expulsion can be ordered, when the matter is subject of investigation.