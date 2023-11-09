JOIN US
Homeindiawest bengal

Mahua Moitra ‘competent’ to fight her battle, says Abhishek Banerjee

Last Updated 09 November 2023, 18:04 IST
Last Updated 09 November 2023, 18:04 IST

Kolkata: Trinamool’s national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Friday, said that his party’s MP Mahua Moitra is “competent enough” to fight her battle.

Banerjee appeared before the ED, after having been summoned, and provided documents, as were asked for by the agency. Moitra is currently facing allegations of taking money to raise questions in Parliament.

Banerjee, giving an instance of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, said that there are several BJP MPs against whom ethics committee cases are pending, but hearing has not been scheduled. The leader wondered how someone can be removed from an MP's post for raising questions, and countering government actions. He questioned how in absence of any evidence, expulsion can be ordered, when the matter is subject of investigation.

“I feel Mahua Moitra is competent enough to fight her battle, on her own,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee said that he had submitted around a 6,000-page document to the agency, and has cooperated with the investigation, in compliance. “After assessing these documents, If the ED summons me again, I will cooperate with them,” he said.

The Trinamool leader said that people can see through vendetta. He added that his legal team advised me not to appear but only send the documents, but he has nothing to hide.

