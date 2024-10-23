Major fire in central Kolkata building, 15 engines deployed

<p>Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a commercial building in the Terreti Bazar area in central Kolkata on Monday evening, officials said.</p><p>Fifteen fire engines were working to douse the blaze that was first spotted around 8 pm, they said.</p><p>The building, located on Rabindra Sarani, housed wooden equipment, they said.</p>.Metro services affected as a person jumps before running train in Kolkata.<p>No casualty has been reported so far, they added.</p><p>"We are working to bring the fire under control," an officer said.</p><p>"It appears that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit," he said.</p><p>Thick black smoke has engulfed the area, reducing visibility and complicating the firefighting efforts, he said. </p>