Mamata announces fresh Delhi protests against Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, announced another round of protests against the Centre’s freezing of funds for the state, especially for the 100-day rural jobs.

Speaking at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Banerjee told her party supporters to be ready. She said that a Delhi visit will be undertaken in the second, or third week of December. She will ask to meet the PM along with her MPs during the visit. If no such opportunity is available, then the other way could be the protest, Banerjee proclaimed.

The party has already carried out campaigns against the fund-freeze in Delhi and Kolkata. Earlier, Banerjee had offered the Centre an ultimatum to react.

Meanwhile, Trinamool supporters have also been directed to undertake booth-level programmes on December 2 and 3, and reach out to people.

On November 28, 29 and 30, the Trinamool MLAs, as directed, will attend the state assembly sessions. They will also hold dharna in the precincts of the assembly on said days.

Speaking on MP Mahua Moitra, Banerjee said that her removal from the Parliament (as being assumed) so close to the elections, will make her more popular, and she may continue to speak up, outside.