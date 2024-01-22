Mamata Banerjee leads inter-faith rally in Kolkata

“If the intent is to survive, then don’t be afraid, be courageous,” she said. “We will fight, will not lose, will be victorious. We will stay united, whatever happens. If someone ignites fire, then you will put it out. We don’t want riots (mischief), we want peace,” she said.

The Trinamool chief said the people of Bengal will have to play an important role in saving the country. She recalled how she and her party had stood with the people (minority community), when a protest surrounding the issue of NRC enlistment was held.

She reminded people about the Babri Masjid structure being brought down and how she had gone out to help maintain peace.

Banerjee said she has no objection about one’s faith, but about issues like unemployment, siphoning away of money, high rate of mortality, etc.

During that phase, the CPM ruled the state. She alleged that the party ruled for 34 years but didn’t spend on community-specific projects, and didn’t even participate in Durga Puja, considering themselves “atheists”. “I have faith,” she said, reiterating that faith is a personal matter, whereas festivities are for all.

“We have the courage, but they don’t let us fight. Today, I showed courage with this rally. There are so many political parties. Did they show courage? What will happen by visiting a temple (alone)? What (different) are we doing, by doing what they do” she said, adding that she visited different places of worship.