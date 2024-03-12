Mamata Banerjee to lead roadshow in Siliguri against CAA notification

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a roadshow in Siliguri against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Wednesday.

Banerjee, who has been vocal against its implementation, on Tuesday claimed that the rules notified were '"unconstitutional and discriminatory".

"TMC will hold a roadshow against CAA-NRC in Siliguri. Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee will lead the roadshow," the party said in a statement.