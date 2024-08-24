Mamata Banerjee's personalised letter to former R G Kar principal Sandip Ghosh surfaces: Report

Amid the political hue and cry over the Kolkata medic's rape and murder in the city's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, a letter from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to former principal of the college, Sandip Ghosh, has come to light.

CNN News18 accessed the letter, written on the CM's letterhead, where she had wished Ghosh on his birthday. The letter is dated June 30, 2022.

The publication cited sources to reveal that Ghosh was among a select few whom Banerjee sent personalised letters on their birthdays.

This fresh revelation has resultantly given the Opposition more ammunition to attack the Bengal CM, who is already under fire over the incident.

"This is the reason that when a special committee was formed to find out irregularities at R G Kar Hospital after a vigilance report, Dr Sandip Ghosh was not removed. He was still intact in the college," BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal told the publication.