Mamata did not even visit Sandeshkhali but PM protested atrocities: Suvendu Adhikari

Claiming that the entire country is with the people of Sandeshkhali, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi protested atrocities on the mothers and sisters of Sandeshkhali at all his public meetings in Krishnanagar, Arambagh, Barasat and Siliguri."

Stating that Modi has saluted the struggle of the people of Sandeshkhali, Adhikari said that taking strength from the Prime Minister's exhortations, the state BJP took the challenge to hold this rally at Nazat in Sandeshkhali I block on Sunday.