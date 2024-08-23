Mamata planning to get a woman to falsely accuse CISF personnel at RG Kar of molestation: Amit Malviya

BJP's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya has claimed on social media platform X that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is planning to get a woman to falsely accuse the CISF personnel deployed at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical Hospital of molestation.

"A conspiracy is being hatched against the CISF contingent, deployed at the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. Powerful people running the WB Govt are involved in planning," Malviya said in a post on X.

"Mamata Banerjee’s modus operandi is clear and predictable. Get some woman, could be anyone, including someone aligned/dependent on the TMC for existence, to accuse the CISF personnel on duty of molestation. The hospital sees huge footfall and it is the easiest thing to do. We have now seen this in several cases in West Bengal," Malviya further added.