Mamata planning to get a woman to falsely accuse CISF personnel at RG Kar of molestation: Amit Malviya

BJP's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya has claimed on social media platform X that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is planning to get a woman to falsely accuse the CISF personnel deployed at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical Hospital of molestation.
"A conspiracy is being hatched against the CISF contingent, deployed at the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. Powerful people running the WB Govt are involved in planning," Malviya said in a post on X.
"Mamata Banerjee’s modus operandi is clear and predictable. Get some woman, could be anyone, including someone aligned/dependent on the TMC for existence, to accuse the CISF personnel on duty of molestation. The hospital sees huge footfall and it is the easiest thing to do. We have now seen this in several cases in West Bengal," Malviya further added.
"CISF must remain alert. They must use body cam. Mamata Banerjee is evil and can go to any lengths to protect the corrupt and criminals operating out of RG Kar MCH," Malviya also said.
CISF personnel were deployed at the hospital where a female medic was found raped and murdered on August 10.
The rape and murder of woman at the state-run hospital has sparked massive protests across the country, and many doctors' bodies went on strike. Most protests were called off after the Supreme Court made a plea to the doctors on Thursday, August 22.
Meanwhile, the chief accused in the case, Sanjoy Roy, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by Kolkata's Sealdah court.
On the other hand, the CBI has continued grilling the former principal of RG Kar, Sandip Ghosh for the eight successive day. Ghosh's role after the incident was discovered was questioned by both the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court.
There are also other serious accusations of taking bribes, selling off unclaimed bodies and biomedical waste that have been brought against him.
As the opposition continues slamming the Mamata Banerjee government in connection with the incident, the TMC has also attacked the BJP over the recent rape and sexual assault cases in states where the latter is in power.
Published 23 August 2024, 11:10 IST