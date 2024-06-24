Mamata to Congress: I.N.D.I.A. must step up attack on NDA government from first session of Parliament

Banerjee is learnt to have told Congress veteran P Chidambaram that the Opposition should speak up against the BJP-led Government, be it on the issue of alleged manipulation of the stock market with the exit polls early this month, or on lack of attention on the safety of the railway passengers in the context of the recent mishap in West Bengal, or on the alleged irregularities National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG.

Besides, she also suggested that the I.N.D.I.A. must collectively demand the postponement of the implementation of the three new criminal laws and a parliamentary review of the laws as the Modi Government in its previous term had got the Bills passed by Parliament at a time when 146 opposition MPs had been suspended from both Houses.

Chidambaram had a meeting with Banerjee during a short visit to Kolkata last Thursday. He apparently conveyed to the TMC supremo that the Congress’ central leadership would like to have better coordination with her party both within and outside Parliament to take on the BJP-led NDA government. He also assured the TMC supremo that the Congress would try to address her concerns over the allegedly ‘dominant role’ of the CPI(M) leaders in setting the agenda of I.N.D.I.A. and the opposition alliance would be run on the basis of equality and consensus, sources told DH.