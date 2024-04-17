Mamata urges calm as Modi accuses TMC of opposing Ram Navami celebration

Modi on Tuesday accused the TMC government in West Bengal of not only opposing the Ram Navami celebration in the state but also of allowing miscreants to pelt stones at rallies taken out on the occasion.

He hailed the Calcutta High Court’s order on Monday granting permission to the VHP to hold a procession on the occasion of Ram Navami. He called the order of the High Court a ‘victory of truth’.

“This is the first Ram Navami after Ram Lalla was enthroned in the grand temple built in Ayodhya. I know the TMC, as always, tried its best to stop the Ram Navami celebrations here, and hatched several conspiracies. But only truth wins,” the prime minister said addressing an election rally of the BJP in Balurghat in north Bengal.

“In Bengal, Ram Navami procession does not get permission,” he alleged in another rally in Raiganj. “One has to move the court for this (to get permission). But the TMC government has given permission to those who pelt stones on the Ram Navami and Durga Puja processions”.

The celebration of Ram Navami gained popularity in West Bengal over the past few years along with the BJP’s growing clout in the state. The Sangh Parivar has been holding events across the state on the occasion with the participation of the local BJP leaders. The celebration, however, often stoked communal tension, with violence breaking out in 2017, 2018 and 2023.