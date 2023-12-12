JOIN US
west bengal

Mamata to meet Modi on Dec 20 over release of financial dues

The West Bengal CM had earlier this week claimed that the Centre owed Rs 1.15 lakh crore to the state on various accounts.
Last Updated 12 December 2023, 08:59 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 20 to seek release of financial dues to the state, a top official said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has agreed to Banerjee's request for an appointment with Modi, he said.

“The meeting will take place around 11 am on December 20," the official told PTI.

Banerjee had earlier this week claimed that the Centre owed Rs 1.15 lakh crore to West Bengal on various accounts, including 100 days of work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act.

(Published 12 December 2023, 08:59 IST)
