Manoj Kumar Verma is the new Kolkata police commissioner, replaces Vineet Goyal

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Tuesday effected a reshuffle in the Health and Police departments as announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after her meeting with the agitating junior doctors.

Senior IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma was made the new commissioner of Kolkata Police, replacing Vineet Goyal, according to a notification.

Goyal, a 1994 batch officer who was under fire over handling of the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar hospital, was made the ADG and IGP of West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF).

One of the agitating junior doctors said they had seen the government order and would announce the future course of their movement following a meeting among themselves.

"Our general body will meet, and then we will take a decision on whether to continue our cease work," he said.

Verma, the new commissioner who belonged to the 1998 batch, was the ADG and IGP (Law & Order) in his last assignment.