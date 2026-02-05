Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Vivo X200T Review: Powerful performance, feature-rich camera

It does excellent with smooth performance, long battery life and what impressed me the most the camera hardware.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 18:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Vivo X200T
3.5/5
  • Pros:

    Excellent build quality | Impressive display | Reliable MediaTek chipset | Long lasting battery | Super-fast charging | Wireless charging

  • Cons:

    There is a lot of third-party apps, but thankfully the base storage is 256GB

Specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K (2800×1260 p) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000nits peak brightness| Processor: 3nm class Dimensity 9400+ octa-core System-on-Chip (SoC) with Immortalis-G925 GPU | RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X | Storage: 256GB & 512GB (UFS 4.1) Main camera: 50MP camera with Sony IMX921 sensor, f/1.57, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP ultra-wide camera (with JN1 sensor, f/2.0) + 50MP (with Sony IMX882 sensor, 3x periscope telephoto camera with f/2.57, ZEISS optics system) with LED flash | Front camera: 32MP (with a 1/3.44-inch ISOCELL KD1 sensor, f/2.0)| Battery: 6,200mAh with 90W FlashCharge + 40W wireless FlashCharge | Colours: Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac

Vivo X200T.

Vivo X200T.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X200T.

Vivo X200T.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X200T.

Vivo X200T.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X200T.

Vivo X200T.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X200T's CPU and GPU performance score on Geekbench 6.0.

Vivo X200T's CPU and GPU performance score on Geekbench 6.0.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X200T's CPU and GPU performance score compared with rival brands on Geekbench 6.0.

Vivo X200T's CPU and GPU performance score compared with rival brands on Geekbench 6.0.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X200T.

Vivo X200T.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X200T.

Vivo X200T.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X200T's camera sample.

Vivo X200T's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X200T's camera sample.

Vivo X200T's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X200T's camera sample.

Vivo X200T's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X200T's camera sample.

Vivo X200T's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X200T's camera sample.

Vivo X200T's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X200T's camera sample.

Vivo X200T's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X200T's camera sample.

Vivo X200T's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X200T's camera sample.

Vivo X200T's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X200T's camera sample.

Vivo X200T's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X200T's camera sample.

Vivo X200T's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X200T.

Vivo X200T.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 18:20 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidmobile phoneSmartphone ReviewVivoAndroid phone

Follow us on :

Follow Us