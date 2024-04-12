JOIN US
Medical tests of Bengaluru cafe blast accused conducted before court production

Last Updated 12 April 2024, 11:42 IST

Kolkata: Medical tests of the two Bengaluru cafe blast case accused were conducted at a state-run hospital before their production at a metropolitan court here on Friday.

They were taken to Bankshall court for transit remand, an NIA lawyer said.

The two accused, Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, were taken to Bidhannagar state general hospital for a medical check up, an official said.

Purba Medinipur SP Soumyadip Bhattacharya said the duo was arrested in a joint operation by the NIA and West Bengal Police.

Shazib was the one who placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe and Taahaa was the mastermind, the officials said.

(Published 12 April 2024, 11:42 IST)
