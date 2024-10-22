Metro Railway Kolkata celebrates 40th anniversary, conducts series of programmes

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata-metro">Kolkata Metro</a> Railway - the country's first metro rail, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. </p><p>Having started on October 24, 1984, addressing Kolkata’s mass transit needs, the metro network now spans nearly 60 km. </p><p>The metro network now connects key regions including Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, extending its reach even to neighbouring districts.</p><p>Work is also going on to expand the metro railway to new destinations such as Rajarhat, New Town, and the airport.</p><p>"The network is set to cover 90 kms by 2025 and extend to 130 kms by 2027," said Kaushik Mitra, the Chief Public Relation Officer of Eastern Railway, who is also the spokesperson of Metro Railway Kolkata.</p>.Bengal govt to discontinue tram service in Kolkata barring one short stretch.<p>To mark the 40th year celebrations, Metro Railway Kolkata has been holding a series of programmes from October 18, which will continue till October 24 in Kolkata, a statement said. </p><p>Three short films were also launched, featuring local celebrities and commuters reflecting on the metro’s transformative impact on the city's transportation network. </p><p>At present, the Kolkata Metro serves approximately 7 lakh commuters daily. Once the airport line completes, the number of daily commuters is expected to go up to 12 lakh, Mitra said. </p><p>The celebrations also include a range of activities like a heritage walk, walkathon, exhibition, and cultural events. The exhibition will feature rare photographs, old tickets, smart cards, and philately items, alongside the release of a special cover and stamp, the statement said. </p>