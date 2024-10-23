Metro services affected as a person jumps before running train in Kolkata

<p>Kolkata: Metro rail services in the north-south corridor were affected on Wednesday as a person allegedly jumped before a running train at Chandni Chowk station, an official said.</p>.<p>Operations were on to recover the injured person from under the train, he said.</p>.Metro Railway Kolkata celebrates 40th anniversary, conducts series of programmes.<p>Metro services were affected in the north-south corridor from 10:54 am owing to the incident, the official said.</p>.<p>Truncated services were being run till Maidan station in the south and up to Girish Park in the north, he said.</p>