Metro services affected as a person jumps before running train in Kolkata

Metro services were affected in the north-south corridor from 10:54 am owing to the incident, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 07:54 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 07:54 IST
