My comments were twisted by TMC to peddle falsehood: Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar

Kolkata: BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar on Monday claimed his comments were twisted by the ruling Trinamool Congress to peddle falsehood and deflect attention from its 'failure' to stop alleged TET question paper leak on the previous day.

A video on Sunday went viral in which Majumdar said, "Bengal had been the cradle of Bhakti movement, Bengal had espoused 'Sanatan dharma' for ages but got derailed from the track for some time due to the Leftists. Those who rate football game higher than Gita are all Leftist products, they prove a little learning is a dangerous thing. Bengal would now follow the right path which starts from today (the day of Gita reading on December 24)".

Majumdar told reporters on Monday he had meant "present-day Leftists and TMC should not teach us about the ideals of Swamiji".

"I did not indicate Swami Vivekananda. How can I? If you listen to my comments in the video you will see I said Leftists of today. TMC is trying to do politics and misleading people," he said.